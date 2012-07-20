Gorgeous Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Barack And Michelle Obama

White House photographer Pete Souza posted a new crop of beautiful, behind-the-scenes pictures to the administration’s Flickr feed this week, offering another inside look at what life was like in the West Wing this June.



From the G20 Summit in Mexico to the Supreme Court ruling on the President’s signature healthcare law, it was a big month for Obama, as he and his team balance a gruelling presidential campaign with the task of governing the country.

But, as the photos show, the President did manage to take time to share a laugh with the Vice President, kiss a few babies (literally), and steal a few moments of QT with the First Lady.

Obama started off the month with a meeting with Treasury Secretary TIm Geithner on June 4. Mike Froman, Deputy National Security Advisor for International and Economic Affairs, and Lael Brainard, Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, are seated next to Secretary Geithner.(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) That night, he hit New York for a fundraiser — and shared this intimate moment with former President Bill Clinton. Obama talks with Clinton backstage at the New Amsterdam theatre in New York, N.Y., June 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) He and Vice President Joe Biden had a more light-hearted moment the next day. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) And this kid got to hang out too. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden talk with Zachary Atala, son of Dr. Anthony Atala, M.D., Director, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House, June 5, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Later that day, he took advantage of the summer weather, and met with some of his West Wing advisors outside. President Barack Obama talks with staff along the Colonnade of the White House, June 5, 2012. Pictured, clockwise from the President, are: Jennifer Palmieri, Deputy Director of Communications; Chief of Staff Jack Lew; Dan Pfeiffer, Director of Communications; Senior Advisor David Plouffe; and Press Secretary Jay Carney. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) That evening, he and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a party for political appointees on the White House South Lawn. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Then it was off to L.A. to raise some campaign dough. President Barack Obama walks across the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Calif., June 6, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) He was a big hit with the LGBT community there — here he is giving some autographs after speaking to the LGBT Leadership Council Gala in Beverly Hills. Trip Director Marvin Nicholson watches as President Barack Obama signs items after delivering remarks at the LGBT Leadership Council Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., June 6, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Meanwhile, Michelle hit the campaign trail in Virginia. First Lady Michelle Obama poses with an employee during a visit to mum's Apple Pie Co. in Occoquan, Va., June 7, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) When Obama got back to the White House, he met with the New York Giants to congratulate them on their Super Bowl win. President Barack Obama greets members of the Super Bowl Champion New York Giants on the South Lawn of the White House, June 8, 2012, during a ceremony honouring the team for their Super Bowl XLVI victory. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Work sometimes gets in the way. Here, Obama talks on the phone with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in the Oval Office on June 13. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) That night, he and the First Lady hosted Israeli President Shimon Peres for a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony and dinner. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) But they snuck away to surprise Assistant Usher Reggie Dickson with a birthday cake. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The next day, the President was back on the campaign trail in Ohio. Here he is talking to a kid at the Cleveland Boys & Girls Club on June 14. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) He met back up with Michelle in New York later that day. First Lady Michelle Obama waits to greet President Barack Obama upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, N.Y., June 14, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) In New York, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gave the First Couple a tour of One World Trade. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, joined by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, centre, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, tour the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's One World Trade centre site in New York, N.Y., June 14, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The President and Christie put their differences aside and met with workers outside the 1WT site. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Here, White House staffers listen as Obama makes his big immigration announcement on June 15. (Looks like Press Secretary Jay Carney didn't pay much attention.) Pictured, from left, are: Luis Miranda, Director of Hispanic Media; Cecilia Muñoz, Director of the Domestic Policy Council; Miriam Calderon, a detailee to the Domestic Policy Council from the Department of Health and Human Services; and Press Secretary Jay Carney. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) That night, the Obamas stole a quiet moment together in their home town. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama look out at the Chicago, Ill., skyline, June 15, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Then it was off to Mexico for the G20 Summit. President Barack Obama boards Air Force One at Los Cabos International Airport in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Most of Obama's top West Wing staffers went on the trip. President Barack Obama talks with Chief of Staff Jack Lew at the Esperanza Resort in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, before the start of a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, June 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) And the President caught up with his jet-setting Secretary of State while he was there. President Barack Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton following a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia at the Esperanza Resort in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, June 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) But even Mexico couldn't tear Jay Carney away from his BlackBerry. Press Secretary Jay Carney works on his BlackBerry as President Barack Obama participates in a press conference at the Los Cabos Convention centre in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama looked happy to be home on June 21. Here he is petting the family dog Bo. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) And meeting with college students at the White House before making a speech on college affordability and student loan rates. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) This picture, from the NALEO conference in Orlando June 22, is amazing. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama was back on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on June 25. President Barack Obama eats a hot fudge sundae as he talks with patrons at the UNH Dairy Bar on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham, N.H., June 25, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) He raised a lot of money in Boston that night. President Barack Obama waves to the audience after delivering remarks at Symphony Hall in Boston, Mass., June 25, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The President talked to a lot of kids last month — here he is chatting with a group of students in Atlanta on June 26. President Barack Obama talks to a group of kids from Lenora Academy in Snellville, Ga., during a stop at the Varsity, a restaurant in Atlanta, Ga., June 26, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) And here he is kissing a little boy at the Congressional picnic on the White House South Lawn June 27. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) On June 28, Obama found out that the Supreme Court had upheld his landmark healthcare bill. Here he is walking to deliver his statement on the ruling. Later that day, he and Vice President Joe Biden looked pretty happy during their lunch on the Oval Office patio. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Then he went back to work — here, he visits wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical centre. President Barack Obama autographs a banner while visiting a wounded service member at Walter Reed National Military Medical centre in Bethesda, Md., June 28, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) He ended the day in Colorado, where he surveyed wild fire damage with firefighters in Colorado Springs. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Want more cool pics? Check out what we saw at Hill Cumorah, New York's massive Mormon festival >

