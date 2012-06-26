WATCH: Barack Obama Reveals How He Wooed Michelle

In the latest promo video from the Obama campaign, Barack and Michelle Obama get a little sentimental about the early days of their romance, describing how the President romanced his future wife on their first date.



“He showed all the sides,” Michelle said. “He was hip, cutting-edge, cultural, sensitive.”

The couple visited the Art Institute of Chicago, lunched in the art museum’s courtyard, strolled down Michigan Avenue and saw Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing.

The video, which went out to supporters yesterday, is a promotion for the campaign’s “Dinner with Barack,” fundraising series, where participants enter a lottery to get invited to a dinner with the president, and, in this case, his wife.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

