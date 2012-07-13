Watch Obama Admit The Biggest Mistake Of His Presidency

President Barack Obama struck a pensive note in an interview with Charlie Rose today, reflecting on the regret of the biggest regret of his first — and possibly only — term in the White House



“The mistake of my first term — of my first couple of years — was thinking that this job was just about getting the policy right,” Obama said. “And that’s important. But the nature of this office is also to tell a story to the American people that gives them a sense of unity and purpose and optimism, especially during tough times.”

Obama, seated next to his wife Michelle, added that it is a “legitimate criticism” that he did not do enough to inform people of where the country was heading — “not just explaining,” he said, “but also inspiring.”

“Because hope is still there,” the First Lady chimed in.

Rose’s complete interview with the Obamas will air on CBS this Sunday. In the meantime, watch the teaser segment below, courtesy of CBS:



