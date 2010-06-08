What Obama Did In May

Photo: Flickr

May was a busy month for President Obama.Besides the regular presidential events – Cinco de Mayo, college graduations, White House Correspondents dinner, and Memorial Day – he visited Gulf of Mexico, took public transportation and played basketball.



The White House has released several beautiful pictures showing what he did.

President Barack Obama exits the stage with University of Michigan president Mary Sue Coleman after delivering the commencement address to University of Michigan graduates at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, May 1, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the economic situation in Europe, prior to the Hampton University commencement in Hampton, Va., Sunday, May 9, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wait in a hallway at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., moments before taking the stage at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, Saturday, May 1, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) President Barack Obama is briefed on the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans, La., Sunday, May 2, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama listens to Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, right, during a briefing on the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans, La., Sunday, May 2, 2010. Also participating in the meeting are, from left, John Brennan, assistant to the President for homeland security and counterterrorism, Carol Browner, assistant to the President for energy and climate change, and Press Secretary Robert Gibbs. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama listens during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at the Coast Guard Venice centre, in Venice, La., Sunday, May 2, 2010. Pictured, from left, are U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Thad Allen, John Brennan, assistant to the President for homeland security and counterterrorism, Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, and EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal after arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, La., Sunday, May 2, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet guests at the Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 5, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama is briefed on the response to the BP oil spill by U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Thad Allen in the Oval Office, May 3, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Solicitor General Elena Kagan wait in the Blue Room of the White House, May 10, 2010, prior to the President's announcement of Kagan as his choice to replace retiring Justice John Paul Stevens in the Supreme Court. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden, far left, talk with, from left, Anne Eisenhower, Former First Lady Rosalynne Carter, granddaughter Sara Carter, Susan Eisenhower, and Kathleen Biden's mother, Roberta Buhle, in the Blue Room of the White House, before the start of a Mother's Day Tea, May 7, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) President Barack Obama straightens a painting in the Oval Office, May 10, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai walk along the South Lawn Drive of the White House following their working lunch, May 12, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama points to an employee's watch with the President's picture, during a tour of Industrial Support Inc., in Buffalo, N.Y., May 13, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) A patron hugs President Barack Obama during a lunch stop at Duff's Famous Wings in Cheektowaga, N.Y., May 13, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama attempts to block a shot by personal aide Reggie Love during a basketball game at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. , Sunday, May 16, 2010. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, left, watches the play. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama discusses G20 goals and strategy with National Economic Council Director Larry Summers, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) Chair Christy Romer, and others during a meeting in the Situation Room of the White House, May 20, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., left, Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., right, and others during a meeting in the Oval Office, May 21, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with Senior Advisors Valerie Jarrett, David Axelrod, and Director of Communications Dan Pfeiffer, in the Oval Office, May 21, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor for strategic communication, and Senior Advisor David Axelrod in the Oval Office, May 21, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama watches as cadets celebrate graduation at the U.S. Military Academy at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., Saturday, May 22, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Trip Director Marvin Nicholson look at a gift saber aboard Marine One, following the U.S. Military Academy commencement in West Point, N.Y., Saturday, 22, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with Alyssa Mastromonaco, director of scheduling and advance, in the Outer Oval Office, May 24, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama meets with Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and family, in the Oval Office, May 27, 2010. Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team were honored in a Rose Garden ceremony for winning the 2010 NCAA national championship. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama talks with California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger before an event at Solyndra, Inc., in Fremont, Calif., May 26, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama and Lafourche Parish President Charlotte Randolf, left, inspect a tar ball as they look at the effect the BP oil spill is having on Fourchon Beach in Port Fourchon, La., May 28, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Grand Isle (Louisiana) Mayor David Camardelle points out areas on a map relating to the BP oil spill during a briefing with President Barack Obama at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Grand Isle, La., May 28, 2010. (Official White House photo by Pete Souza) With storm clouds approaching, President Barack Obama and other dignitaries sing the national anthem at the 11th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Ill., May 31, 2010. Heavy rain and lightning later forced cancelation of the event. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) President Barack Obama speaks to people aboard a bus after the Memorial Day ceremony at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill., was canceled because of severe weather, May 31, 2010. The President stopped to talk to people that were attending the event but were forced to return to their buses for safety reasons. President Barack Obama attends a reception at Fisher House with family members of wounded warriors in Hines, Ill., May 31, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)



