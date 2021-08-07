Photos show the Martha’s Vineyard that welcomed guests to former President Barack Obama’s scaled-down 60th birthday bash

Lori Fisher of Martha’s Vineyard said she believes a 60th birthday is an incredible milestone.

One resident, Lori Fisher, constructed a banner for Obama because she turned 60 years old in 2019 and felt it was a major milestone.

She said she only saw the former president on the island once, six years ago, when his car passed by. She said she also saw former first lady Michelle Obama walk into a bookstore about two years ago.

“I figure one day I will actually meet them … hopefully,” she said. “I was hoping he would stop by and sign the banner.”

A sign commemorating Lori Fisher’s son, who died suddenly a few years ago, is usually hanging in place of the current Obama banner. She will switch banners in a few days and replace it with the sign that memorializes her son.