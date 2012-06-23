Obama Is Seeing A Huge Surge In Latino Enthusiasm, And It Could Give Him The Victory

The polling firm Latino Decisions released a new survey today showing a surge in overall Latino support for President Barack Obama over Mitt Romney.



More importantly: Obama support is rising fast in the five key battleground states of Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada and Virginia. It comes amid other polls that have shown that Obama’s recent shift in deportation policy toward illegal immigrants is boosting Latino enthusiasm.

Take a look at the difference in support for Obama vs. Romney in the five key swing states:

That is due, at least in part, to the enthusiasm that has followed Obama administration’s shift in policy, which stops deporting some young illegal immigrants and starts granting them work permits.

At least 50 per cent of Latinos polled in all five states said they are now “more enthusiastic” about voting for Obama, as a result of the shift. Also, Latino Decisions found that Latinos in the five states are more excited to vote this year than in 2008.

This is important because a surge in Latino turnout and bigger droves of support could propel Obama to victory in these key states. In 2008, Obama won the Latino demographic by only 15 points in Arizona, for example. In Colorado, he won among Latinos by 23 points. Both states now have incredibly wider margins.

