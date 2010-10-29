Barack Obama Skewered Larry Summers On The Daily Show Last Night

When asked about Larry Summers handling of the economy, Barack Obama told Jon Stewart that his former advisor did a “heckuva job.”



Of course, that phrase is strongly associated with Bush’s mocking derision of former FEMA chief Michael Brown, and his handling of Katrina.

When asked by Stewart about the phrase, according to DealBook, Obama’s response was: “pun intended.”

