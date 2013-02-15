Adorable Photos Of Barack Obama Playing With Preschoolers

Preschool students in Decator, Ga., were remarkably unfazed when President Barack Obama dropped by their classroom Thursday afternoon to promote his new early childhood education initiative.



Per the White House pool report:

Mr. Obama walked over to the first group of kids who were playing with blocks, and asked, “Can I help?” The children greeted him and asked him to play with them.

During the photo-op, one of the boys asked, “Are you our teacher?” Another boy said, “Welcome, Mr. President.” and another child said, “I saw you on TV.”

at the first table, two boys eventually became engrossed in a video screen with their backs to the president and were encouraged by a teacher to rejoin the president of the United States.

Mr. Obama gave one girl a high-five, and a fist-bump to another boy.

“You are doing great!” the president said.

At a second table, the president sat in the tiny chair and played with a magnifying glass. Pool couldn’t hear what the game was, but POTUS said, “This is sort of like ‘I Spy.’ I remember ‘I Spy.'”

Here are the photos, courtesy of AP photographer Evan Vucci:

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Obama’s preschool photo-op is part of a three-day “campaign” swing to push the new proposals the President laid out in his State of the Union address Tuesday. The speech Wednesday will focus on his proposal to expand federal funding for early childhood education.

That initiative includes a new federal-state cost-sharing partnership aimed at expanding public preschool and kindergarten programs, increased federal funding for Head Start, and expanded voluntary home visiting programs.

