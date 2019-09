President Obama’s new WhiteHouse.gov is live. There’s his agenda, a blog (with no comments feature), RSS feeds, and more, including a promise to “publish all non-emergency legislation to the website for five days, and allow the public to review and comment before the President signs it.”

Who’s hosting it? Akamai Technologies (AKAM), the market-leading content delivery network.

Web searches suggest Akamai hosted older editions of WhiteHouse.gov, too. But it looks like Obama’s platform of “change” doesn’t include Web hosts. Today’s domain information:

; <<>> DiG 9.4.2-P2 <<>> www.whitehouse.gov

;; global options: printcmd

;; Got answer:

;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 34659

;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 3, AUTHORITY: 9, ADDITIONAL: 0

;; QUESTION SECTION:

;www.whitehouse.gov. IN A

;; ANSWER SECTION:

www.whitehouse.gov. 1066 IN CNAME www.whitehouse.gov.edgekey.net.

www.whitehouse.gov.edgekey.net. 15466 IN CNAME e2561.b.akamaiedge.net.

e2561.b.akamaiedge.net. 20 IN A 96.16.194.135

;; AUTHORITY SECTION:

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n8b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n3b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n7b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n6b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n0b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n4b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n1b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n5b.akamaiedge.net.

b.akamaiedge.net. 222 IN NS n2b.akamaiedge.net.

;; Query time: 2 msec

;; SERVER: 192.168.20.2#53(192.168.20.2)

;; WHEN: Tue Jan 20 12:11:34 2009

;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 291

Disclosure: Our parent company shares investors and office space with Panther Express, a content delivery network.

