Barack Obama Unleashes An Enormous Assault On Mitt Romney's Time At Bain

The Obama campaign has just released a new two-minute ad, featuring the stories of workers from Kansas City’s GST Steel, a company that Bain Capital took over before it went bust.



It is also paired with an interactive slideshow at RomneyEconomics.com. Seeing as other slideshows are also available it is inevitable that this is just the first ad in a series.

SKIP RIGHT TO THE SLIDESHOW. >

Here is the devastating ad.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.