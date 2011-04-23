Hey, Look, Barack Obama Just Sent Us An Email

Cool!We just got an email from Barack Obama.



(At least we think it’s from him. It’s totally boring, so we can’t imagine someone would have bothered to fake it.)

The subject line of the email is “Thank you for your message.” We don’t recall sending Obama a message, so maybe he just means the general message that everyone has been sending him–namely that the United States’ lack of a long-term energy policy is pathetic. Especially in light of the $4 gas that everyone’s pissed-off about.

And Obama says in the email that he actually does have a long-term energy policy.

Anyway, here it is:

April 22, 2011

Dear Friend:

Thank you for writing. I appreciate hearing from you, and I share the vision of millions of Americans who want to secure our Nation’s energy future. We must seize this important opportunity to create new jobs and industries, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and protect the public health and our environment. My Administration’s energy plan relies on harnessing the resources we have available, embracing a diverse energy portfolio, and becoming a global leader in developing new sources of clean energy.

I understand the impact gas prices have on families and businesses across our country, and that is why I am committed to developing our capacity for domestic energy production. My Administration is working to expand responsible oil and gas development in the United States, ensuring this is done safely and responsibly. This includes a focus on natural gas, while also building production capacity for biofuels.

In addition to increased domestic energy production, my plan calls for a reduction in demand of foreign oil. Since transportation is responsible for 70 per cent of our petroleum consumption, one of the quickest and easiest ways to reduce our dependence on foreign oil is to make transportation more efficient. That is why my Administration established groundbreaking national fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks, which will reduce consumption by 1.8 billion barrels of oil and save consumers thousands of dollars. We are also making investments in electric vehicles and the advanced batteries that power them to ensure high-quality, fuel-efficient cars and trucks are built right here in America.

To secure our Nation’s energy future, we also need to increase production of clean energy. I have set a goal that by 2035, 80 per cent of our electricity will come from clean energy, including renewable sources like wind and solar power, nuclear energy, efficient natural gas, and clean coal. This goal is not about picking one energy source over another, but rather leveraging a broad range of sources and providing industry the flexibility to decide how best to increase their clean energy share. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act also included over $90 billion in clean energy investments.

A 21st-century energy policy is an investment in our economy, national security, health, and environment. I encourage you to read more about my Administration’s blueprint for a secure energy future here: www.WhiteHouse.gov/issues/blueprint-secure-energy-future. For more information on government grants, please visit e-centre.doe.gov.

Thank you, again, for writing.

Sincerely,

Barack Obama

