What Obama REALLY Did In The Month Of July

Apart from hosting a massive party on the South Lawn and watching the Fourth of July fireworks on the roof of the White House on Independence Day, President Barack Obama fit a great deal of work and some more play in the month of July.



He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on the phone. He appointed Jack Lew to replace Peter Orszag as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

And he shot hoops with a boy, who is on a mission to shoot 63,000 basketball shots for charity.

Source: The White House via Flickr

Biden, Obama, Reid & Emanuel took a stroll along the South Lawn – the President agreed to campaign for Reid, who will be the incumbent in Nevada at the November elections. From left, Vice President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, walk along the South Lawn drive of the White House, following their meeting in the Oval Office, July 1, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) With Sen. Harry Reid en route to West Virginia for Sen. Robert Byrd's memorial service. President Barack Obama talks with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev. aboard Air Force One, en route to West Virginia for Sen. Robert Byrd's memorial service, July 2, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Arriving at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia for Sen. Byrd's memorial service. President Barack Obama arrives at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, July 2, 2010. The President traveled to West Virginia, along with Vice President Joe Biden, left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, for Sen. Robert Byrd's memorial service. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Greeting members of the Byrd family at the West Virginia State Capitol. Robert Byrd was the longest-serving senator in the history of the U.S. Congress. He passed away in June at the age of 92. President Barack Obama greets members of the Byrd family at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., July 2, 2010. The President and Vice President Joe Biden attended the memorial service for Sen. Robert Byrd, who died June 28, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and Bill Clinton at the memorial service for Sen. Byrd. in Charleston, W.Va. President Barack Obama, along with Vice President Joe Biden, President Bill Clinton, West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin, and members of Congress, attends the memorial service for Sen. Robert C. Byrd at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., July 2, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) travelling with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Treasury Secretary Geithner aboard Air Force One for Sen. Byrd's memorial service. President Barack Obama talks with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2, 2010. The President traveled to Charleston, W.Va., for Sen. Robert Byrd's memorial service. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) After a weekend trip to Camp David, the Obamas arrived at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. for the July 4 festivities. Residents greet President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama upon their arrival at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Kicked off July 4 with Michelle in the Blue Room of the White House, pretending to march to music. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama pretend to march to music in the Blue Room of the White House, July 4, 2010, before delivering remarks to military families during a Fourth of July celebration. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Delivering remarks to military service personnel and their families during the Fourth of July celebration. President Barack Obama delivers remarks to military service personnel and their families during the Fourth of July celebration at the White House, July 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) Greeting guests during the Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. President Barack Obama greets guests during the Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Brandi Carlile and her band performed for military families during the Fourth of July holiday celebration. Brandi Carlile and her band perform for military families during the Fourth of July holiday celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Fireworks began as the Killers performed on the South Lawn of the White House. Fireworks begin as the Killers perform on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2010, during the Fourth of July celebration. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The First Family watched the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House, July 4, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Hillary Clinton met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss disputes over settlements in the Occupied Territories. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and the Israeli delegation prior to their working lunch with President Barack Obama in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 6, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Biden, Netanyahu and Obama leaving the Cabinet Room – the President and the Israeli PM both dismissed the notion that there is a rift between the two sides over Israel's settlement policy. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden talk with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel as they depart the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 6, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) At a communications planning meeting in the Roosevelt Room. President Barack Obama listens during a communications planning meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, July 6, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and Personal Secretary Katie Johnson President Barack Obama and Personal Secretary Katie Johnson work in the Oval Office, July 6, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Michelle Obama leaving the Department of Treasury, following her 20th agency visit to thank employees for their public service. First Lady Michelle Obama leaves the Department of Treasury, in Washington, D.C., July 7, 2010, following her 20th agency visit to thank employees for their public service. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) President Barack Obama greets departing Associate Counsel to the President Alison J. 'Ali' Nathan, left, Meg Satterthwaite, and their twin sons Oliver and Nathan, in the Outer Oval Office, July 7, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Helping fundraising efforts of Democrats in swings states for November's election, Obama visited with Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon. President Barack Obama walks with Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon from Air Force One to the nearby Smith Electric Vehicles at the Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo., July 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Campaigning for Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan at the Folly theatre Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo – in the hopes of rallying key swing states Missouri and Nevada. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd at a grassroots event for Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan at the Folly theatre Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., July 8, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) On the phone with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing Palestinian-Israeli settlement among other issues. President Barack Obama talks on the phone with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas aboard Air Force One, July 9, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Shaking hands with Cub Scout Raphael Cash from Bowie, Md., prior to a meeting with a group of Boy Scouts of America youth members and executive leaders. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cub Scout Raphael Cash from Bowie, Md., prior to a meeting with a group of Boy Scouts of America youth members and executive leaders in the Oval Office, July 12, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Michelle Obama at Panama City Beach, Fla. where she met with local officials for a briefing on the oil-spill. First Lady Michelle Obama walks along the beach with, from left, Dan Rowe, of the Bay County Tourist Development Council, Panama City Beach Mayor Gayle Oberstand, and Carol Browner, assistant to the President for energy and climate change, during her visit to Panama City Beach, Fla., July 12, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton) Talking with Jack Lew on the Colonnade of the White House, after he announced Lew's nomination to replace Peter Orszag as director of the Office of Management and Budget. President Barack Obama talks with Jack Lew on the Colonnade of the White House, after he announced Lew's nomination to replace Peter Orszag as director of the Office of Management and Budget, July 13, 2010. At left, Bo, the Obama family dog, waits for the President inside the doorway of the Outer Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Don't Miss What Obama REALLY Did In The Month Of June >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.