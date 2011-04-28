THE DAILY SHOW: Barack Obama Needs To Show Umbilical Cord Blood To Disprove Birthers

Did you hear?



PRESIDENT OBAMA PROVED HE WAS FROM AMERICA!!!

Even Jon Stewart was impressed.

“Ladies and gentlemen, at 9:02 East Coast Elitest time, Barack Obama released a copy of his long-form birth certificate,” the Daily Show host said on Wednesday night.

The news agencies went into overload at the surprise announcement.

Cue footage of the 24-hour news organisations in “Def Chyron 1,” in which anchors from multiple networks discussed the “bombshell” that the President was born in the United States.

Stewart raised a solid point.

“I don’t want to nit-pick, but wouldn’t the bombshell have him not being from America?,” he said. “Isn’t this one more of a non-shell?”

Of course, some people believe the document is a forgery. How can we finally put this matter to rest once and for all?

Senior White House correspondent Jason Jones has a (gross) solution.

“Why can’t I taste the blood from his umbilical cord?” Jones asked. “Barack Obama could put this whole thing to rest by just releasing the cord blood. Where’s the blood, Jon?”

Videos below.



The Daily Show – Believe It or Believe It – Obama Releases Long-Form Birth Certificate

The Daily Show – Believe It or Believe It – Birther Bullsh*t

