Watch Obama talk about a hypothetical third term: 'I could win'

In a speech in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Obama spoke to the Ethiopian people about government officials who refuse to leave office after their term has expired. Obama used himself as an example and pointed out that he is constitutionally barred from running for a third term before adding, “I actually think I’m a pretty good president. I think if I ran I could win. But I can’t.”

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

