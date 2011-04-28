See The DRAMATIC Chart That Shows States With High College Graduation Rates Voted For Barack Obama

A comparison between six-year graduation rates of bachelor’s students in 2008 and reveals a dramatic correlation: The lower the graduation rate, the more likely the state was to vote Republican in the Presidential election.

Nevada and New Mexico were the only two states of the 14 in the lowest range (22.1% to 46.9%) to vote for Barack Obama, while all 11 states with a graduation rate between 61.5% and 69.1% went Democratic.

Michigan, Colorado, and Florida were the three states with rates between 47% and 54.5% to vote for the current president. Missouri and South Carolina went the other way, having graduation rates from 54.6% to 61.4% but voted for John McCain.

