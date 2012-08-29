New Polling Number On Jobs Is An Absolute Nightmare For Obama

Photo: Getty

One number stands out from this CBS News poll that, like so many others, shows a dead heat between President Obama and Mitt Romney — a really low number of those polled believe in Obama’s ability to create jobs with his current policy proposals.The poll finds that just 35 per cent of respondents believe that Obama has a “clear plan for creating jobs.” On the other hand, 58 per cent of respondents think he does not have a clear plan.



That means, despite constant promotion last fall of his jobs plan and constant calls on Republicans in Congress to act on it, most people don’t think much of it in the first place.

Romney doesn’t inspire much more confidence, but his plan splits almost evenly between people that think it provides a clear path for creating jobs and those who think it does not.

Back in September, CBS found that at least half of the public was at least somewhat confident Obama’s jobs plan would provide some economic uptick.

The silver lining for Obama is that he has a clear edge over Romney with the middle class. In the poll, 54 per cent of respondents said Obama “understands the problems of people like you,” compared with just 41 per cent for Romney.

Here’s a look at the difference between candidates on perceptions of their jobs plans:

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider (Data: CBS)

