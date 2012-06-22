Barack Obama's Job Approval Rating Is Falling To Drastic Lows

Gallup’s daily tracking of President Barack Obama’s job approval rating puts the president on shaky ground for re-election this fall.



Obama’s approval rating is down to 43 per cent in Gallup’s rolling three-day average, down from about 45 per cent earlier this month. It’s the first time his approval rating has been this low since the end of March. The percentage of people who disapprove of his job performance now stands at 49 per cent.

Take a look:

Photo: Gallup

The new low puts the president in poor historical company. In May of his re-election year, former President Jimmy Carter had a monthly average of 43 per cent. Carter, of course, lost the 1980 election to Ronald Reagan. In 1992, former President George H.W. Bush had a 40 per cent approval rating in May, and also ended up losing his re-election bid. Conversely, former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush had May approval ratings of 55 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.