Barack Obama Is Looking Relaxed At The NCAA Tournament

President Barack Obama is in attendance at today’s regional final of the NCAA tournament in Washington D.C. between Syracuse and Marquette.



He is looking relaxed wearing his Under Armour jacket and with his leg up on the wall. He is seated with NCAA president Mark Emmert (far left), the president’s personal aide, Reggie Love (left), and the president’s brother-in-law, Craig Robinson, head coach of the Oregon State men’s basketball team…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.