Barack Obama: 'I Wish I'd Had A Father Who Was Around'

In a speech in his home city of Chicago, President Obama says “strong, stable families” can help reduce gun violence in the US.Mr Obama, who was raised by his mother, told an audience in his old Chicago neighbourhood: “There’s no more important ingredient for success, nothing that would be more important for us in reducing violence than strong, stable families.”



He added that his attempts to introduce new gun control laws must be matched by more men behaving like role models who are “held up in respect” by their sons, grandsons and nephews.

“You know, don’t get me wrong, as the son of a single mum who gave everything she had to raise me with the help of grandparents I turned out OK,” he continued.

“But at the same time, I wish I had had a father who was around and involved. Loving, supportive parents, and by the way, that’s all kinds of parents.

“That includes foster parents, and that includes grandparents, extended families. It includes gay or straight parents. Those parents supporting kids, that’s the single most important thing.”

Source: APTN

