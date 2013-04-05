Barack Obama Thinks California's Kamala Harris Is The 'Best-Looking' Attorney General

President Barack Obama gave a shout-out to California Attorney General Kamala Harris during a fundraising stop in Atherton, Calif. today, calling her “by far the best-looking attorney general” in the country.



Per the White House pool report:

Obama gave a shout-out to Rep. Mike Honda and to state Attorney General Kamala Harris, noting a couple of times that she is, objectively, easy on the eyes. “She’s brilliant and she’s dedicated, she’s tough… She also happens to be, by far, the best looking attorney general…. It’s true! C’mon.” The crowd laughed.

Here’s a picture of the President’s crush:

