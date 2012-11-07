BARACK OBAMA HAS WON THE ELECTION

Grace Wyler

The networks called the 2012 election for President Barack Obama Tuesday night, soon after projecting that the incumbent would win Ohio, a key battleground state that Mitt Romney needed to win to stay in the running. 

The race is still too close to call in Virginia and Florida, but the Ohio win — plus victories in New Hampshire, Iowa, and Wisconsin — puts the president over the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the election. 

Here’s a photo of the crowd cheering the victory in Chicago, where Obama will deliver his victory speech later tonight: 

Crowd Cheers Obama

And here’s another one:

Crowd Cheers Obama

And Huffington Post reporter Sam Stein tweets this photo of the crowd in front of the White House: 

white house crowd

Photo: Twitter

