BARACK OBAMA HAS WON THE ELECTION

The networks called the 2012 election for President Barack Obama Tuesday night, soon after projecting that the incumbent would win Ohio, a key battleground state that Mitt Romney needed to win to stay in the running.



The race is still too close to call in Virginia and Florida, but the Ohio win — plus victories in New Hampshire, Iowa, and Wisconsin — puts the president over the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the election.

Here’s a photo of the crowd cheering the victory in Chicago, where Obama will deliver his victory speech later tonight:

