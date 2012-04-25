Here's What You Need To Know About Obama's 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon'

Last night, President Obama appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”
While Obama didn’t sing with Dave Matthew’s Band, we did get some insight into the president’s past and hear his thoughts on the recent Secret Service prostitution scandal.
The president taped the segment yesterday afternoon at the University of North Carolina on Chapel Hill. Before the much-anticipated episode aired, buzz swirled about Obama “slow-jamming” the news (over saturation made the bit lose its appeal come 12:45 a.m.) while attempting to appeal to the younger generation.
Yes, Obama discussed plenty about student loans, the importance of expanding education and utilising solar energy.
However, he also discussed his favourite film, his relationship with Mitt Romney and hairstyles in college.
OBAMA SLOW JAMS THE NEWS: As his big entrance, President Obama jams out his feelings on stafford loans while Fallon chimes in with back up vocals. Oh, and Obama gets called the POTUS with the Most-est.
Fallon calls Obama the Preezy of the United Steezy. That happened. (Also, we guess that's how the spelling would work.)
HE CALLED HIMSELF AN IDIOT: Obama admitted his most embarrassing moment included leaving the stage promptly after a speech with Michelle only to find out he needed to stay to hear the rest of the speakers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.