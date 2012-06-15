NEW POLL: More Americans Still Blame Bush For Lousy Economy Than Obama

This is why Barack Obama makes it a key talking point to bring up the “failed policies” of the George W. Bush administration: Most Americans still blame Bush for the economic downturn, more than three years after he left office. That’s according to Gallup, which has tracked Americans’ blame since July 2009 on the issue.



Photo: Gallup

Though it’s much closer than three years ago, Bush still gets an enormous share of the blame. 60-eight per cent of people Gallup surveyed blamed Bush either a “great deal” or “moderate amount,” compared with 52 per cent for Obama. There’s been very little change since the middle of 2010 on the issue.

In something of a surprise, nearly half of Republicans surveyed still blame Bush, too. 40-nine per cent assigned some or a “great deal” of blame. Also, 67 per cent of Independents pointed their fingers at the Bush administration.

Obama is expected to give a speech today in which he will ask for more time to fix the economy. Frank Newport, Gallup’s editor in chief, wrote that the message could pay off with Independents:

Still, 68 per cent of Americans say former President Bush should be given a great deal or a moderate amount of blame for the nation’s economic woes — substantially more than say the same about Obama. This suggests that Obama’s argument that he is on the right track and needs more time to turn the economy around could fall on receptive ears, particularly those of independents.

