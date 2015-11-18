Obama says if he was a 'Game of Thrones' character he would be 'the dwarf'

Bill Simmons, the founder of Grantland, sat down with Barack Obama for an interview with GQ magazine.

The conversation covered a variety of topics, from Ferguson to Obama’s final year in the White House. Simmons even spent time asking Obama about what he does in his limited down time, and the leader of the free world answered that he watches the golf channel and even the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Obama told Simmons the character on the show he most identifies with is Tyrion Lannister, played by actor Peter Dinklage, and that no characters “rise to [the] level” of Donald Trump on the show. Here’s the full exchange between Obama and Simmons:

Obama: I do love Game of Thrones. Simmons: Which character do you identify with? Obama: My favourite character is probably…the dwarf, what’s his name? Simmons: Oh, yeah. Peter Dinklage’s character. Obama: The problem with Game of Thrones, though, is that I don’t remember the names of any of the characters. Simmons: I don’t, either. Obama: I remember the characters, so when I watch it, I know exactly what’s going on. But if you read a review of the show afterwards and they’re mentioning such and such, the only one I remember is Jon Snow, because I can pronounce Jon Snow. Simmons: Which Game of Thrones character is Donald Trump? Obama: Uh…I don’t think…I don’t think any of them rise to that level.

GQ The Barack Obama GQ cover.

Tyron Lannister, for anyone who isn’t a major “Game of Thrones” fan, is one of the most beloved characters on the series. He’s intelligent, quick-witted, and one of the kinder characters in a show where violence is the norm.

Interestingly, he’s also a bit of an outcast and underdog due to his height. “All dwarfs are bastards in their father’s eyes,” he once told Jon Snow — the only character name Obama claims to be able to remember.

But ultimately, Tyrion has a solid handle on the personalities and driving forces of those around him and knows Westerosi politics backwards and forwards. As Tyrion himself said, “I understand the way this game is played.”

Perhaps this ability to see the end game is what Obama identifies with so much. It also hearkens back to an earlier moment in the Simmons interview when Obama compared himself to Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers for being able to see down the football field:

Or maybe [I’m like Aaron] Rodgers in the pocket, in the sense of you can’t be distracted by what’s around you, you’ve got to be looking downfield. And I think that’s a quality that I have — not getting flustered in what’s around me.

But Lannister is a much better choice for Obama. Living in Westeros is a lot like living in Washington DC, after all — there are warring politics, backstabbing, posturing, and policy decisions affecting an entire realm of people.

However, there is one major take away here — Obama is a “Game of Thrones” fan.

You can read the Obama GQ interview in full here.

