Barack Obama Finds A Really Ridiculous Way Of Blaming Congress For The BP Mess

Photo: The White HOuse

Obama is set to pawn off part of the blame for the BP disaster onto Congress.In an interview with POLITICO’s Roger Simon — which will be published in its entirety Sunday — The President says:



“I think it’s fair to say, if six months ago, before this spill had happened, I had gone up to Congress and I had said we need to crack down a lot harder on oil companies and we need to spend more money on technology to respond in case of a catastrophic spill, there are folks up there, who will not be named, who would have said this is classic, big-government overregulation and wasteful spending.”

This is absurd since first of all, he didn’t go to the Hill, so right of the bat it’s purely hypothetical. But beyond that, Obama’s White House made the call to open some offshore drilling, a move that didn’t require anything from Congress, and he did so amidst the backdrop of well-known incompetence at the Minerals Management Service, the agency tasked with regulating offshore drilling.

That’s not directly tied to BP obviously, but it does suggest his mindset was probably more in line with the anti-regulators than he’d like to admit.

Obviously he’s taking a beating on this disaster, and to a significant extent that may be totally unfair, but his reasoning and (perhaps) new approach is absurd.

