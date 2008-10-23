Barack Obama Fathers An Alien

In the midst of the worst economic crisis in decades it’s a logical decision to launch a business publication, or just add one on to your existing publication–NPR, Slate, New Yorker, we’re looking at you. It’s less obvious but perhaps equally logical to launch a comedy pub, because people need a pick-me-up now more than ever.



The World Weekly News, tabloid home to Bat Boy and politicians giving birth to aliens, is making a comeback. Taken out of print over a year ago the tabloid turned web only, and was just sold to Neil McGinness, former executive at National Lampoon. In the middle of an epic advertising crisis, McGinness is thinking of reviving the print brand and ratcheting up the satirical aspects of the original title, trying to make it a competitor with The Onion.

See! The Internet does ruin journalism. Rather than apply shoe leather and gumption towards catching Bat Boy, now the World Weekly News is just going to make it up and hope its funny. We paitiently await the Columbia Journalism Review article on this sad state of affairs.

Photo: World Weekly News

