The Life Of Barack Obama, According To His Facebook Timeline

A new Sachs/Mason-Dixon poll this week provides everyone with important and not-at-all new news about “so-called ‘new’ media”:”In today’s ever-changing media landscape, it’s essential that political campaigns, the media and the voters themselves have a clear understanding of how citizens receive their news and information,” said Ron Sachs, president and CEO of Ron Sachs Communications, Inc. “Modern political campaigns can no longer rely exclusively on traditional ways of reaching voters, and this is the first poll I’ve seen that takes the so-called ‘new’ media and matches it up to people’s voting preferences.”



Yes, five out of six voters said “Facebook,” that thing that’s in the news in some way today, and other social media will play either a “very important” or “somewhat important” role in the election this year. Of those surveyed, 49 per cent believe Barack Obama is making better use of social media than Mitt Romney (23 per cent).

With that in mind — specifically with the Facebook IPO taking over everyone’s Twitter today — we decided to delve into both candidates’ use of the Timeline feature.

