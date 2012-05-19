The Life Of Barack Obama, According To His Facebook Timeline

Photo: Facebook
A new Sachs/Mason-Dixon poll this week provides everyone with important and not-at-all new news about “so-called ‘new’ media”:”In today’s ever-changing media landscape, it’s essential that political campaigns, the media and the voters themselves have a clear understanding of how citizens receive their news and information,” said Ron Sachs, president and CEO of Ron Sachs Communications, Inc. “Modern political campaigns can no longer rely exclusively on traditional ways of reaching voters, and this is the first poll I’ve seen that takes the so-called ‘new’ media and matches it up to people’s voting preferences.”
Yes, five out of six voters said “Facebook,” that thing that’s in the news in some way today, and other social media will play either a “very important” or “somewhat important” role in the election this year. Of those surveyed, 49 per cent believe Barack Obama is making better use of social media than Mitt Romney (23 per cent).
With that in mind — specifically with the Facebook IPO taking over everyone’s Twitter today — we decided to delve into both candidates’ use of the Timeline feature.
Barack married Michelle Robinson in October 1992. Before that, he highlighted moving in with his grandparents in Hawaii, graduating from Columbia and Harvard, and his community organising days on his timeline.
Recently, it has come under some controversy for a Vanity Fair piece in which Obama supposedly 'admitted' that he 'compressed' characters into composite versions. But he mentions this in his prologue.
Two years after he was elected to the Illinois State Senate, his first of two daughters, Malia, was born. Sasha Obama was born in 2001.
In 2004, he was elected to the U.S. Senate after seven years as an Illinois State Senator. Later that year, he would give the speech at the Democratic National Convention that cemented him on the national stage.
The famous photo inside the Situation Room during the Osama bin Laden raid is immortalised on his Facebook timeline.
The timeline is usually updated multiple times a day. Here's a post from today, mobilizing people to register to vote.
