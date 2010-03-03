Barack Obama Embraces GOP "Reform" Idea That WIll Make Your Doctor Really Paranoid And Distrustful

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

In an attempt to compromise with his adversaries, Barack Obama has announced that he will adopt some GOP reform ideas into his healthcare scheme.Fundamentally Democrats and Republicans have very different ideas about how to fix healthcare, so it’s not like there’s some magic way to blend the two, but in the media, talking about incorporating a little bit of this and a little bit of that is good politics (we suppose).



One idea that Obama will embrace: According to Mark Knoller he’s into the idea of “undercover patients” who will go to hospitals and doctors to root out abuse. They’re basically secret shoppers, but for medical stuff.

Frankly, this idea sounds pretty dumb, and we’re kind of embarrassed for Republicans if it’s actually a pillar of their reform ideas.

The effect will be marginal, though it will certainly make your doctor far less trusting of you.

