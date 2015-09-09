Barack Obama had to eat a fish that was already half-eaten by a bear for his 'Bear Grylls' episode

NBC Barack Obama’s episode of ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ will air in the fall.

President Barack Obama literally got a taste of roughing it while shooting NBC’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” in Alaska.

“Today” show had a the first look at POTUS during the taping of the adventure and it was time for a meal. As fans of the show (and Grylls in general) know, meals are rarely very appetizing during these trips. Michelle Rodriguez, for example, had to eat a rat stewed in the actress’ urine — a meal Grylls admitted was the worst he had ever consumed.

Obama had less of a heads up on his meal as Grylls had apparently grabbed it earlier in the trip.

“I found this on the river bank, so don’t freak out too much,” Grylls prepared the president. “This was half-eaten by a bear.”

While Obama expected to have a questionable meal with Grylls, he wouldn’t have minded if some of the details were left out.

“Bear’s a mediocre cook,” Obama joked. “But the fact that we ate something recognisable was encouraging. Now, the fact that he told me this was a leftover fish from a bear? I don’t know if that was necessary. He could have just left that out.”

Obama, 54, joined the British adventurer to take a close look at climate change in Alaska. According to NBC, Obama received a crash course in survival techniques from Grylls before embarking on the trip later this year, according to an NBC press release.

Obama is the first politician to join the NBC series, which has already seen harrowing adventures with Kate Winslet, Kate Hudson, Zac Efron, Michelle Rodriguez, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum.

See the selfie Obama and Grylls took during their Alaska adventure below:



Obama’s episode of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” will air in the fall.

Watch the video below:

NOW WATCH: Obama has been getting the best of Trump for years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.