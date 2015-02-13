This 40-year-old man from Indonesia is Barack Obama's doppelgänger

Ilham Anas, a 40-year-old from Jakarta, Indonesia works as President Barack Obama’s doppelgänger. His uncanny resemblance to U.S. President has allowed him to travel the world and make an income to help support his family.

Anas says: “I am very careful about the jobs I take. I refuse anything that I think may be controversial or look bad on the real Obama.” Ilham says he has never met his doppelgänger and idol, but insists he will make the most of the opportunity should it ever come his way.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

