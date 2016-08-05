'That doesn't make any sense': Obama responds to Trump's claim November election will be 'rigged'

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Barack Obama speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon.

President Barack Obama hit back Thursday at Donald Trump over the Republican presidential nominee’s claim the November election will be rigged.

In a press conference at the Pentagon, the president pointed out that states and local governments run elections, meaning the federal government has no jurisdiction over the conduct of the presidential election.

“I don’t even know where to start on answering this question. Of course the elections will not be rigged, what does that mean?” Obama said.

He continued: “If Mr. Trump is suggesting that a conspiracy theory is being propagated across the country, including in places like Texas, where typically it’s not Democrats who are in charge of voting booths, that’s ridiculous. That doesn’t make any sense, and I don’t think anyone takes that seriously.”

Obama also criticised Trump for claiming that the election will be rigged with over three months until election day.

“I think all of us have some parts in our lives have played sports or maybe just played in a schoolyard or a sandbox and sometimes folks if they lose they start complaining they got cheated, but I’ve never heard of someone being cheated before the game was over or before the score was even tallied,” Obama said.

He added: “My suggestion would be go out there and try to win the election. If Mr Trump is up 10 or 15 points on election day and ends up losing then he can raise some questions. But that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment.”

Without citing any concrete evidence, the Republican presidential nominee has repeated over the past week that the general election in November will be rigged.

At a rally on Monday, Trump said that the Republican presidential primary was rigged, and he would have lost if he hadn’t won the Republican nomination in a “massive landslide.”

The brash billionaire then appeared on Fox News and said the “election is going to be rigged.”

