'She deserves one': Obama says that Dolly Parton not receiving a Medal of Freedom during his presidency was 'a screwup'

Former President Barack Obama said that his administration made a mistake by not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honour.

“Actually, that was a screwup. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect,” Obama told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

Parton, an iconic singer, actress, businesswoman, and humanitarian, has received many accolades over her long career, including nine Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts, and recognition at the Kennedy Centre Honours.

During an interview with “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that aired on Monday, Obama was taken aback when he found out that Parton hasn’t received the distinguished award.

“That’s a mistake,” Obama said. “I’m shocked.”

“Looking back at your eight years, do you realise that’s the mistake you made?” Colbert asked.

“Actually, that was a screwup,” Obama replied. “I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect.”

He added: “She deserves one. I’ll call [President-elect Joe] Biden.”

.@BarackObama admits he made a mistake by never giving @DollyParton the Presidential Medal of Freedom. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QyCX0KPu5l — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 1, 2020

Parton, an iconic singer, actress, businesswoman, and humanitarian, has received many accolades during her long career,including nine Grammy Awards and multiple Country Music Association Award nominations, along with the National Medal of Arts in 2005. In 2006, she was recognised for her lifetime contribution to the arts at the Kennedy Centre Honours.

The Medal of Freedom is bestowed by the President of the United States “to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.”

During Obama’s presidency, he awarded the Medal of Freedom to an array of public figures and musicians, including Michael Jordan, Madeleine Albright, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan, among others.

