Obama Explains Why He Has Trouble Shopping For Christmas Presents

The first family, back from left, first lady Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, President Barack Obama and Malia Obama, pose with children dressed like elves at the National Building Museum in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014.

President Barack Obama discussed his holiday shopping process during a Monday morning interview with radio and television personality Ryan Seacrest.

In particular, the president said he has to “rack my brain” in order to purchase Christmas presents that First Lady Michelle Obama will appreciate.

“Michelle’s hard to shop for. She’s very fashionable and she looks good. So I’m worried about buying her clothes because she’ll, on Christmas Day, look at it and say, ‘That’s really sweet honey,’ and peck me on the cheek. And then I never see her wear whatever I bought,” Obama explained.

Not every Obama family member is so hard to shop for, however. He said his two daughters have a tradition of going to an independent Washington bookstore, Politics and Prose. And he can always give his older daughter, Malia, some classic films.

“Malia, Sasha, and I have a tradition of going to an independent book store and buying some books for various members of the family. But that does not really solve all my problems,” Obama said. “Malia is fun to shop for because she’s a big film buff. And so one year I got her a collection of the 100 greatest movies ever made. She loved that and it might have been my best Christmas present ever to her.”

