Barack Obama Defeats John McCain

Barack Obama overwhelming defeated John McCain in our reader poll today. Obama received a landslide 56.9 per cent of the vote. McCain garnered only 23.5 per cent, barely edging out the 19.6 per cent of readers who said they continue to be undecided, would be voting for a third party or would not vote at all.



Of course, our results are skewed from what you will hear about in the official results. We’re over-inclusive because we count non-voters position as counting against the candidates, while the political system and most political commentary simply ignores them. Our results, we figure, are more accurate than the actual election.

So what would more mainstream results look like? On the eve of the election, Tim Carney at the Evans and Novak Political Report, continues to predict a narrow win for Obama, with 52% of the popular vote and likely in the Electoral College. Obama will win 291 Electoral Votes to John McCain’s 247, he predicts.

[Editor’s Note: Tim Carney is not only our favourite political analyst, he’s my brother.]

