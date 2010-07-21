How David Cameron's Centrist Ways Could Save Obama's Presidency

The UK’s Prime Minister David Cameron visits Washington this week and he’s set to discuss a preponderance of issues currently hurting the “Special Relationship,” notably the BP oil spill, the Lockerbie scandal, and the War in Afghanistan.



But there is one thing the Prime Minister will be talking down to the U.S. president about: austerity.

While the U.S. has sat on its hands and talked up new stimulus measures, rather than tackle its national debt, Prime Minister Cameron and his coalition government have instituted an aggressive program of spending cuts.

While it is unlikely President Obama will see that as something he needs to engage in now, prior to the fall election, he will absolutely need to attack that issue after, and may have to work with the Republicans to do it.

Prime Minister Cameron has ironed out a plan in the UK, with the help of his more left-centre coalition partners the Liberal Democrats, that will see the UK cut spending while also offer tax breaks to grow business.

Now, those tax breaks won’t even come close to filling the employment gap left by austerity, but it is a more realistic approach to the issue than aggressive stimulus spending to grow the economy without cuts.

Jeremy Warner of The Telegraph argues that this policy gap between the two is massive and, in many ways, without chance of a bridge.

But the reality is Cameron and Obama are not so far apart, and Cameron need only rekindle the President’s understanding of balance and centrism that got him elected by explaining his masterful success in the UK.

Now check out how the UK austerity budget would look in the U.S. >

