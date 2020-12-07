'No offence': Obama, an adopted Chicagoan, favours New York-style pizza over deep-dish pizza

- Former President Barack Obama, to the surprise of many, favours New York-style pizza over Chicago deep-dish pizza.
Former President Barack Obama has waded into the pizza wars.
During a Friday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon asked Obama if he preferred Chicago’s deep-dish pizza or the thinner New York-style pizza.
“I’m going to go contrary to type on this,” Obama responded, to Fallon’s surprise.
“I love Chicago deep-dish pizza,” Obama said. “I love my hometown. But New York style, being able to fold it, walk while you’re eating, there’s an efficiency element to it that I think puts it over the top.”
And that’s that! ???????????????? @BarackObama @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/IJnxQzUPVI
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 5, 2020
Obama added: “No offence, Chicago. I love our pizza. New York’s a little more practical. Chicago deep-dish is basically…you have to sit down and eat it like lasagna.”
Fallon told Obama that deep-dish pizza, known for its heft, “feels almost the same weight of your book,” jokingly comparing the pizza to the size of the president’s newly released 768-page memoir, “A Promised Land.”
The next big question: Is pineapple on pizza acceptable?
“I’m from Hawaii and I know that you can’t have pineapple on a pizza,” Obama said, as Fallon laughs. “That’s just wrong.”
