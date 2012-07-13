OBAMA: Mitt Romney's Whole Campaign Is 'I'm Mr. Fix-It On The Economy, Because I Made A Lot Of Money'

CBS has released another excerpt of Barack and Michelle Obama’s wide-ranging interview with Charlie Rose, and this one hammers Mitt Romney’s record as CEO and chair of Bain Capital.



Rose asked Obama if he thought a Romney presidency would be a “disaster” and if he thought Romney’s Bain record disqualified him from running for president.

“I do not think at all it disqualifies him,” Obama said. “But I also think it’s important if that’s his main calling card, if his basic premise is that ‘I’m Mr. Fix-It on the economy, because I made a lot of money.'”

“But that’s not what he’s saying,” Rose interrupted.

“Well, no, that is, to some degree,” Mr. Obama said. “What he says is he understands the economy and the private sector.”

“And they built businesses and they bought businesses and made them better,” Rose said.

“Well, they invested — they invested,” Obama said. “So that’s his premise. I think it is entirely appropriate to look at that record and see whether, in fact, his focus was creating jobs and he successfully did that. And when you look at the record, there are questions there that have to be asked.”

