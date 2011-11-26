These Are The Awesome Jerseys NBA Stars Will Wear In Barack Obama's Charity Basketball Game

Photo: barackobama.com

If we’re lucky, Barack Obama’s charity basketball game will be the final exhibition before actual NBA games take place.And if we’re really lucky, Obama’s basketball fashion sense will take everyone – from hipsters to hedge funders – by storm.



Simple. Understated. Classic.

But you don’t have to be the President of the United States, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant or any other basketball star listed to participate in the Dec. 12 game to own the jersey, either.

The “limited-edition” jersey is available for purchase at BarackObama.com.

They’re retailing for $95.

