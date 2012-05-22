Barack Obama Channels Francois Hollande At Press Conference

Photo: White House, Flickr
At his press conference in Chicago, Barack Obama was just asked about Europe.After saying not very much about Greece’s need for self-determination and democracy he basically immediately started channeling Francois Hollande, whom he met at the G8 meeting this past weekend.
He said Europe needs a “growth strategy” (a classic new-euroism).
He said Europe needs a “fiscal discipline” (same).
And he said Europe needs proactive monetary policy that helps the economies of Spain and Italy.
Basically this is hew line of new Europe: Growth, fiscal discipline, and proactive monetary policy.
Now if only merkel would get on board.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.