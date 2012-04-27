Obama Plays The 'I Killed Bin Laden' Card In New Campaign Ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

UPDATE: The Romney campaign responds to The Miami Herald:

“The killing of Osama bin Laden was a momentous day for all Americans and the world, and Governor Romney congratulated the military, our intelligence agencies, and the President. It’s now sad to see the Obama campaign seek to use an event that unified our country to once again divide us, in order to try to distract voters’ attention from the failures of his administration. With 23 million Americans struggling for work, our national debt soaring, and household budgets being squeezed like never before, Mitt Romney is focused on strengthening America at home and abroad.”

The Obama campaign released a pretty explosive new campaign ad this morning. It contrasts his decision on the Osama bin Laden raid a year ago with some of the scepticism Mitt Romney routinely displayed on the value of seeking out bin Laden in Pakistan.

It’s also notable because this is the Obama campaign’s attempt to politicize what will undoubtedly be a sensitive issue.

Bill Clinton stars as the video’s narrator, and there are heavy, dark-sounding piano chords that run throughout the ad.

“He took the harder, more honorable path,” Clinton says. “And the one that produced, in my opinion, the best result.”

The ad then asks: “Which path would Mitt Romney have taken?”

The video notes a particularly inflaming comment Mitt Romney made in April 2007, when he was first running for President: “It’s not worth moving heaven and earth, spending billions of dollars just trying to catch one person.”

Clinton closes out the video by saying: “That’s what you hire the President to do. You hire the President to make the calls when no one else can do it.”

