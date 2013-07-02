Barack Obama Called Kevin Rudd And Julia Gillard After Australia's Leadership Putsch

After Australia’s political coup Barack Obama called both the resurrected Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

Photo: Getty Images

According to a statement released by the US President’s office, reported by Fairfax, Obama called Rudd to congratulate him – and Gillard to wish her well.

“President Obama thanked her for her warm friendship and close partnership in deepening cooperation between the United States and Australia, and he wished her well in her future endeavours,” the statement said.

A Rudd spokesperson told Fairfax the President called Rudd from Air Force One to “convey his congratulations”.

It was widely-reported during Gillard’s time as Australian PM that her and Obama enjoyed a good relationship, notably by Politico which said the two shared an ”unusual ease”.

Obama has also said publicly he and Rudd shared very similar political values, as well as views on foreign policy, when he was leader of the Labor Party the first time around.

Read more here.



Now read: There Was An Awesome Party At The Lodge After Julia Gillard Lost To Kevin Rudd In The Leadership Ballot

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.