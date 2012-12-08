This Picture Of Barack Obama Barefoot In Burma Is Fantastic

Official White House photographer Pete Souza posted another crop of photos to the Obama administration’s Flickr account Friday, including this gem from President Barack Obama’s recent trip to Southeast Asia.



According to the caption, Obama is posing for a photo in front of the Shwedagon Pagoda in Rangoon, Burma. All visitors to the pagoda must remove their shoes and socks — and Obama seems pretty thrilled about being barefoot.

Photo: White House via Flickr

And here’s a closer shot of the President’s feet, walking alongside his guides and Secret Service agents:

Photo: White House via Flickr

