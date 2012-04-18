Conservatives Fight Back: BARACK OBAMA ATE A DOG

The conservative blogosphere is fighting back against Seamus-gate, pointing out that while Mitt Romney may have strapped his family dog to the roof of his car, President Obama has actually eaten man’s four-legged best friend.



Daily Caller blogger Jim Treacher flags this excerpt from Obama’s 1995 memoir Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance:

“With Lolo, I learned how to eat small green chill peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher), and roasted grasshopper (crunchy). Like many Indonesians, Lolo followed a brand of Islam that could make room for the remnants of more ancient animist and Hindu faiths. He explained that a man took on the powers of whatever he ate: One day soon, he promised, he would bring home a piece of tiger meat for us to share.”

Of course, the experience to which Obama is referring happened over 30 years ago, during the boyhood years he spent with his mother and stepfather in Indonesia. And he’s talking about sampling exotic local delicacies, not eating his own pet.

But that hasn’t stopped the Internet from gleefully celebrating the rediscovered anecdote, with Treacher leading the charge. (He launched at least three Twitter hashtags about the story, including #GenK9 and the popular #ObamaDogRecipes.)

The Romney campaign also had a little fun with the story — and who can blame them? Democrats have relentlessly hammered the Seamus story, and seized on it again today after Ann Romney told Diane Sawyer that “the dog loved” riding on top of the car.

But top Romney advisor Eric Fehrnstrom got a little retribution via Twitter, dragging up this old tweet from Obama strategist David Axelrod:

Photo: @EricFehrn

As I pointed out earlier today, the Seamus story has had staying power because it reinforces the perception that Romney is “weird” and unfeeling. Similarly, the Obama-eats-dog story might similarly underscore Obama’s perceived “foreignness.”

But hopefully this new front in the 2012 “dog wars” will just make it clear that the entire debate has been dumb from the beginning.

