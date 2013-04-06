Barack Obama Apologized To California's Kamala Harris For Calling Her The 'Best-Looking Attorney General'

President Barack Obama called California Attorney General Kamala Harris from Air Force One Thursday to apologise for calling her the “best-looking attorney general in the country.”



The remarks, made during a fundraiser in California yesterday, sparked a swift backlash among political commentators. New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait called the remark “disgraceful,” and Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian characterised it as “more wolfish than sexist.”

Clearly, Obama’s handlers recognised they had a problem on their hands, and Obama called Harris a few hours later to apologise, according to White House Press Secretary Jay Carney.

“You know, they are old friends and good friends and he did not want in any way to diminish the attorney general’s professional accomplishments and her capabilities,” Carney told reporters at the White House press briefing today, according to The New York Times.

He added that Obama “fully recognises the challenge women continue to face in the workplace and that they should not be judged based on appearance.”

