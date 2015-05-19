Barack Obama and Bill Clinton just had a cheeky Twitter exchange

President Barack Obama started a new Twitter account on Monday and appears to be making the most of it — with an assist from one of his predecessors.

Former President Bill Clinton reacted to the news with a not-so-subtle reference to his wife’s presidential campaign. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is seeking to replace Obama at the end of 2016, and the former president suggested a “friend” might be interested in his new “@POTUS” account:

Welcome to @Twitter, @POTUS! One question: Does that username stay with the office? #askingforafriend

— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) May 18, 2015

For his part, Obama embraced the response and suggested Bill Clinton might be eyeing the “@FLOTUS” account for himself after the campaign:

Good question, @billclinton. The handle comes with the house. Know anyone interested in @FLOTUS?

— President Obama (@POTUS) May 18, 2015

According to the White House, Obama’s latest tweets are personal and “exclusively coming from him.”

“The @POTUS Twitter account will serve as a new way for President Obama to engage directly with the American people, with tweets coming exclusively from him,” The White House’s Alex Wall explained in a Monday morning blog post. “President Obama is committed to making his Administration the most open and participatory in history, and @POTUS will give Americans a new venue to engage on the issues that matter most to them.”

NOW WATCH: Barney Frank has a grim outlook for the 2016 elections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.