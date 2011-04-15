Actually, Barack Obama Did Not Stop The Debut Of The Amazon Kindle

J. Christian Adams of the Washington Examiner wrote an op-ed over the weekend stating that the Justice Department under President Barack Obama stopped the debut of the Amazon Kindle because it was not in Braille.



Which would be amazing… if only it were true.

As MediaMatters.org notes, there are multiple problems with this claim: “Problem 1 with this claim: the Kindle debuted in 2007, during the Bush administration. Problem 2: DOJ didn’t block the Kindle’s debut.”

Adams is not completely making up the story, however. He references a suit the National Federation of the Blind and the American Council of the Blind filed in 2009 regarding the Kindle DX. The complaint reached the Federal Government, who acted.

But even that barely involved the DOJ, which only “put pressure on universities and on Amazon on behalf of blind Americans, thus providing an impetus to get Amazon to produce a product that was accessible for the blind.”

So Adams’ claims are two years off and barely relevant. Other than that though, he nailed the story.

