50 Adorable Photos Of Michelle And Barack Obama

Photo: White House photo/Pete Souza

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle charmed the country once again Monday, infusing the Inauguration Day celebrations with overt displays of romance and affection rarely seen by other presidential couples. Over the past four years, the Obamas’ marriage has become a key White House asset, earning the President positive media coverage even when his personal approval ratings were at their lowest. Obama mentions Michelle in almost every speech he gives, and often seems unable to resist showering his wife with PDA, even when the cameras are rolling.



Meanwhile, the once politics-averse First Lady has emerged as an effective surrogate for the President, and has taken on an increasingly active role in his administration, acting as a White House ambassador and spokeswoman when her husband is absent and spearheading her own policy initiatives to combat obesity and support military families.

As the First Couple kicks off another term in the White House, here’s a look back at some of their most romantic moments.

