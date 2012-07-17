Here's Barack And Michelle Obama On The Kiss Cam At The USA-Brazil Basketball Game

The Obamas attended tonight’s USA-Brazil basketball exhibition game in DC. And since it’s 2012, the arena staff thought it’d be a fantastic idea to put them on the Kiss Cam!



According to reporters in the building, Michelle wasn’t having it.

As Ken Berger of CBS Sports put it, “U.S. leads Brazil 37-32 at halftime. LeBron leads the Americans with 13 points. Michelle Obama has one block.”

Here’s the leader of the free world on the Kiss Cam (via Michael Lee of the Washington Post):

Photo: Michael Lee

Here’s the video (he eventually gets the smooch later in the game):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

UPDATE:

From the crowd point of view:

Photo: twitter.com

