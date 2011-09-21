The Obamas Got Pretty Flirty At A New York Fundraiser Tonight

Photo: AP

Barack and Michelle Obama wrapped up two days of New York fundraising tonight with a gala event at Gotham Hall, where the First Couple got a little flirty.”It is great to be in New York,” Michelle Obama said, according to White House pool reports. “And it is great to be here with my husband because the truth in, we rarely get to travel anymore. They separate us. It’s like our date night.”



“So I’d like to thank all of you for a really intimate night,” she added. “A little dinner, Alicia Keys was a really nice touch. Who knows what might happen?”

And later, she told the crowd the only change she’d noticed in her husband is that ‘the salt is starting to catch up with the pepper. I think it’s sexy.”

Having sufficiently charmed her audience, she asked: “Do you have his back? Are you fired up? Are you ready to go?”

Taking the stage, President Obama flirted right back: “You notice how she’s getting cuter?” he asked. “Now the truth is, this is not my idea of a date night. Normally our dates do not end with me being before 400 of our closest friends.”

The DNC fundraiser, which featured a performance by Alicia Keys, cost between $2,500 and $35,800 per head, campaign officials told reporters. According to pool reports, Newark Mayor Cory Booker introduced the first lady, calling it “the great privilege of my life.”

The First Lady was on fire all day today, rallying 400 female donors with a 20-minute address at a luncheon this afternoon. The $500-a-plate fundraiser, co-hosted by feminist writer Gloria Steinem, aimed to rally women for the 2012 election season.

