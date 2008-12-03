Barack Buying A $30,000 Ring For Michelle?* Probably Not

UPDATE: The story of Barack Obama purchasing an expensive “thank you” gift appears to have been completely fabricated.

Gawker runs down the reasons why.Their most convincing piece of evidence: Obama’s communications chief says it’s not true.

Sorry Obama-basher’s you’ll have to find something else to hold against him. We hope Michelle didn’t read this and get her hopes up.

Originally: Barack Obama is picking up a diamond encrusted thank you present for his wife.

Daily Mail: Michelle Obama is to receive this £20,000 thank you from her husband for her support during the election.

The Harmony ring is made of rhodium – the world’s most expensive metal –and encrusted with diamonds. It is being hastily made by Italian designer Giovanni Bosco in time for January’s inauguration ceremony.

Only about 25 tons of rhodium are mined each year, mostly in South Africa, and as a result its price is typically around £5,000 an ounce.

…A spokesman at Giovanni Bosco said:… ‘Our agent in the United States was asked by Mr Barack Obama about the ring because he wants it as a thank you gift for his wife Michelle for her support the last two years.

…’For obvious privacy reasons I cannot reveal the cost of the ring but bearing in mind it is made from rhodium or black gold and encrusted with diamonds you can be sure it will cost thousands of pounds.’

Picture of the ring via Daily Mail

